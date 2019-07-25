Ex-Bear Stearns, Scotia Trader Admits To Spoofing Scheme

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A former Bear Stearns and Scotia Capital precious metals trader admitted Thursday to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission findings that he engaged in a pattern of spoofing over a nearly decade-long period, settling the regulator’s case the same day he pled guilty to a related criminal charge in New York federal court. The CFTC found in an order that Corey D. Flaum, 41, of Mount Kisco, New York, deployed the illegal trading tactic in an effort to manipulate precious metals futures prices during his time as a trader in New York from 2007 to 2016. Flaum is admitting to all the...

