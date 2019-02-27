BlackBerry Fires Back At Twitter, Says Patents Survive Alice

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- BlackBerry fired the latest salvo in its patent battle with Twitter, telling a California federal judge that its infringement suit against the social media giant should proceed because its mobile messaging and advertising technology pass muster under Alice. Twitter Inc. had asked the court to toss the suit last month saying the patents are invalid under the Supreme Court’s 2014 Alice decision, but BlackBerry Ltd. said Wednesday in its response to that motion that Twitter ignored the patents’ inventive concepts and technological improvements. “These inventions solve specific technological problems that arose in the context of resource constrained mobile communications and the...

