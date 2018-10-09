2nd Circ. Revives Trafficking Suit Against Hotel Staffing Co.

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a Filipino man's trafficking suit against hotel staffing company Grandeur Management Inc., allowing him to move forward with his claims that company underpaid him while threatening to revoke his immigration status if he quit or complained. A panel of judges concluded that Noel P. Adia, who says he worked at several Manhattan hotels under Grandeur's oversight, had laid out his trafficking allegations against the staffing firm and its manager Raja Younas clearly enough to proceed with his suit, which had been nixed early on by a New York federal judge. Reversing part of that dismissal,...

