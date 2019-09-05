Pa. Judge Questions Standing For Health Fund In Opioid Case

Law360, Media, Pa. (September 5, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge expressed skepticism during a hearing on Thursday over whether a health benefits fund had standing to bring claims against drugmakers and distributors in one of four test cases in a coordinated litigation program over costs borne from the opioid crisis. Judge Barry Dozer told a roomful of attorneys during a hearing in Delaware County that he’d been “well persuaded” by arguments that claims over costs the Carpenters Health & Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity incurred paying for needless opioid prescriptions and, later, for addiction treatment services were improperly derivative of injuries suffered by the fund’s members....

