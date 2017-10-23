11th Circ. Trims $15M Atty Fees Award In Home Depot Breach

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled on Thursday that a lower court had improperly enhanced a $15.3 million fee award for the attorneys who represented banks in litigation over Home Depot Inc.'s 2014 data breach, finding that the risk taken on by the attorneys was already factored into the original fee calculations. The appeals court said the lodestar method of calculating fees, in which a court considers a reasonable hourly rate for a reasonable number of hours spent on the case, already takes into account the risk that attorneys take on to litigate a case. The lower court therefore erred in applying a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS