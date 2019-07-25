NYC Dems Float Ban On Selling Cellphone Location Data

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Democratic New York City council members introduced legislation this week that would bar telecommunication companies from sharing customers' location data if that location is within city limits. The legislation was introduced Tuesday by Brooklynite Justin Brannan, who told Law360 in an email that New York City residents deserve to have their location data guarded and federal lawmakers aren't moving fast enough on the issue. "A person shouldn't have to sign away their fundamental right to privacy when they sign up for a new cellphone," Brannan said Thursday afternoon. "These companies are profiting off our private data, and doing it without our...

