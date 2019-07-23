Investor Sues Payment Co. To Halt $21.5B Merger

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Total System Services Inc. stockholder hit the payment-processing company with a suit seeking to block its planned $21.5 billion merger with rival Global Payments Inc. in a Georgia federal court, alleging that key details were left out of financial filings regarding the proposed transaction. Shareholder Cody Hickey accused Total System on Tuesday of violating federal securities laws by filing a joint registration statement with Global Payments to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that omitted information about financial projections for the company, the valuation analyses conducted and any potential conflicts of interest on the part of its advisers. “Unless remedied,...

