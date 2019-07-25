FBI Chief Wray Echoes AG Barr's Encrypted Device Concerns

Law360, New York (July 25, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday called on tech companies to build a way for authorities to access encrypted devices, backing up U.S. Attorney General William Barr's comments earlier this week and echoing what has become a familiar government refrain. FBI Director Christopher Wray advocated for giving law enforcement access to encrypted devices and communications on Thursday, rebutting arguments that doing so would weaken cybersecurity. (AP) "There's one thing I know for sure: It cannot be a sustainable end state for us to be creating an unfettered space that's beyond lawful access for terrorists, hackers, and child predators to hide," Wray...

