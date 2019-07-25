FTC Wants Cruise Vacation Telemarketers To Cough Up Docs

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a Florida federal court Thursday to force a group of individuals and companies to turn over documents to comply with an agency investigation into their possible involvement in a scheme offering "free" cruises via automated robocalls. The FTC petitioned the court for an order requiring the subjects of its probe to comply with its civil investigative subpoenas to determine whether the respondents have participated in deceptive or unlawful telemarketing efforts to sell the supposedly free cruise ship vacations. "While the respondents have partially complied with the [subpoenas] they received, they continue to withhold certain key documents...

