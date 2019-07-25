Tulsi Gabbard Hits Google With $50M Suit Over Censorship

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday accused Google of stepping on her free speech when it temporarily suspended her campaign's Google Ads account after a presidential debate, claiming the tech giant was "intermeddling" in the 2020 presidential election and "silencing" her. Gabbard, a four-term congresswoman from Hawaii, slapped Google LLC with a $50 million suit in California federal court over the incident, alleging violations of her federal and state rights to free speech. Her campaign, Tulsi Now Inc., is claiming the company suspended her advertising account on June 28 — "at the height of Gabbard's popularity among internet searches in the immediate...

