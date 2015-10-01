SiOnyx Wins 'Black Silicon' IP Rights But Little Extra Money

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Harvard University-backed SiOnyx LLC on Thursday won ownership of nine patents based on "black silicon" technology it created, but lost its bid to get attorney fees and an extra $3 million from the Japanese company that beat it to the patent office. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV issued seven post-trial orders, adding $1.75 million in prejudgment interest to SiOnyx's $1.4 million jury win for unjust enrichment and breach of contract, and issuing an injunction transferring Hamamatsu's patents. However, he refused a series of other requests from SiOnyx requesting attorney fees, separate infringement damages, trebled damages and sanctions, and from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS