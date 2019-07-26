Chubb Sues Over New Yorker Hotel’s 'Traplike' Elevator

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of Chubb units have sued the Unification Church after workers at the iconic New Yorker Hotel, which the church owns, claimed they were injured by an unreasonably dangerous and "traplike" elevator. Nine workers claim that while they were using the same defective elevator in August 2016, it "accelerated, decelerated, twisted, jerked, improperly braked, oversped, suddenly changed direction and/or failed to level properly," according to the complaint filed Wednesday in the New York State Supreme Court. The workers have been sore and injured since the incident and used workers' compensation, disability and medical benefits for their injuries, Chubb National Insurance Co....

