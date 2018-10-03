No 'Union Privilege' For Umpire's Docs In MLB Race Bias Case

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday shot down the latest attempt by a Major League Baseball umpire to keep his communications with the umpires’ union out of his race bias suit against the league, ruling that a magistrate judge who ordered him to turn over the documents made no errors. In a brief, four-page order, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken overruled Angel Hernandez’s objection to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein’s decision, saying Hernandez’s filings do not support his assertion that a so-called union relations privilege protects the communications between him and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association. This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS