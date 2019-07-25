2 Colombians Charged, Sanctioned Over Venezuela Corruption

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two Colombian businessmen were charged with laundering funds connected to a bribery scheme in Venezuela and hit with sanctions over corruption in the country's food assistance program, U.S. officials announced on Thursday. Prosecutors said Alex Nain Saab Moran, 47, and Alvaro Pulido Vargas, 55, bribed Venezuelan officials between 2011 and 2015 to be paid for fake shipments of construction materials that were never actually sent to the country. The scheme involved some $350 million in funds transferred out of Venezuela through the U.S. correspondent banking system, according to the indictment. Around a half million dollars in allegedly tainted funds were sent...

