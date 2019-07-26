3 Takeaways For Aviation Cos. From Iran Sanctions Alert

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Civil aviation companies should shore up their compliance and due diligence in light of both Iran's illicit tactics for dodging U.S. sanctions and a new federal advisory warning companies of stiff penalties if they're found doing business with Tehran, experts say. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a formal advisory on Tuesday putting the global aviation industry on notice of the legal traps that could befall aircraft makers, parts suppliers and other service providers stemming from any business dealings with Iran. The Trump administration's withdrawal last year from the Obama-era nuclear deal shut down Iran's multibillion-dollar deals with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS