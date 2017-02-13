9th Circ. Partially Undoes Apple's Win In IPhone Service Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday partially reversed a lower court's decision to toss a proposed class action claiming Apple misrepresented its AppleCare+ service plans, finding there's a triable dispute over whether consumers were misled about the length of the plan and number of incidents covered. In a seven-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel said Fabrienne English put forward sufficient evidence showing that reasonable consumers could be misled into thinking that Apple Inc.'s extended service plan covers two post-purchase incidents, when in fact they received only one. The panel said the evidence shows the consumers also could have been misled by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS