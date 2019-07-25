Music Label Says Insurer Must Cover Stage Dive Injuries

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey hard rock and heavy metal music label has filed suit against a Travelers unit for denying insurance coverage after two concertgoers sued the label over claims they were injured when audience members dove off the stage and collided with them. Good Fight Entertainment is seeking a declaratory judgment that St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. is liable for coverage of the two incidents: one in North Carolina at a concert by the band Terror and one in Canada at a concert by The Story So Far. The label said in its complaint Thursday that because it wasn’t...

