CrossFit Not Covered For Athlete's Death, Insurer Says

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania insurance company has no obligation to cover CrossFit Inc. and its affiliate Sealfit Inc. in a suit over an athlete’s death because the companies did not take out the correct policy for such an action, according to a suit filed in California federal court. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. told the Southern District of California on Thursday that while Sealfit had an insurance policy with the company, that policy did not include “catastrophic medical insurance,” which would have covered the death of athlete Kirk Deligiannis during an event that Sealfit promoted. According to the suit, Deligiannis was participating in the...

