Monsanto's $2B Roundup Cancer Loss Slashed To $87M

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A California state judge slashed a couple's $2.055 billion jury verdict win to $86.7 million Thursday in the third case to go to trial over claims Monsanto's popular Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, ruling that the ratios between the jury's punitive and compensatory damages were unconstitutionally large. From left, Alva Pilliod, lawyer Brent Wisner and Alberta Pilliod in May after the Pilliods won a $2 billion verdict over claims Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. (AP) Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith found that punitive damages were warranted, calling the Bayer AG subsidiary's attempts to distort and impede scientific inquiry into glyphosate, the active ingredient in...

