Wash. Teachers Win Cert. In Retirement Savings Interest Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has certified a class of over 20,000 public school teachers alleging the state unlawfully skimmed interest from their retirement accounts, almost a year after a Ninth Circuit panel said a previous trial court decision denying certification didn't make the grade. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said Thursday that the teachers deserved certification in their suit accusing the director of the Washington State Department of Retirement Systems of violating their constitutional rights by withholding daily interest earned on their retirement accounts. The Ninth Circuit ruled in 2018 that the district court shouldn’t have applied the U.S. Supreme...

