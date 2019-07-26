The Slow March To A More Transparent WTO Legal System

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Legal proceedings at the World Trade Organization have happened mostly behind closed doors for years. The U.S. government and its allies have led the effort to shift that tide toward a more transparent system, but political sensitivities and high tensions among WTO power players signal a tough road ahead. At the July 22 meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. delegation issued a lengthy statement bashing the overall secrecy surrounding much of the legal work in Geneva, which it said was antithetical to the goals of a fair and open trading system. "The continued lack of transparency is simply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS