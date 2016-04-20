Tribe, Feds Push 1st Circ. To Rethink Water Rights Ruling

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the Penobscot Indian Nation have urged the First Circuit to grant en banc review of a split decision that the tribe can’t lay claim to the waters of the Penobscot River in Maine, saying the dissenting judge on the panel got it right. The parties in the appeal were asked by the First Circuit in June to respond to the petitions for en banc rehearing filed by the government and the tribe. Maine said the petition should be denied, and in their responses, filed Thursday, the tribe and the federal government continued to push for an en...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS