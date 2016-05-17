Boston City Hall Aides Never Issued Direct Threat, Jury Hears

Law360, Boston (July 26, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A star government witness in a trial for two Boston City Hall aides accused of forcing a music festival to hire unneeded union labor admitted no one specifically threatened him but said he felt the "implication" was clear, during a spirited cross-examination Friday in federal court. Brian Appel, the founder of the company running the Boston Calling festival, testified that he never told city tourism director Kenneth Brissette, on trial with intergovernmental affairs chief Timothy Sullivan, that he felt threatened in a meeting in Brissette's office days ahead of the September 2014 concert. Prosecutors claim Brissette and Sullivan forced Appel's company, Crash...

