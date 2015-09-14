SEC Cuts Deal With Biotech Co. Pump-And-Dump Witness

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Massachusetts federal court Friday to approve a settlement with a man who admitted to a role in a California biotech company’s pump-and-dump scheme and who provided testimony in a criminal case against the company’s chair. Samuel Brown admitted in a separate criminal case to playing middleman in the scheme centered on Parallax Diagnostics Inc. chair Edward "Ted" William Withrow III and previously lying to the SEC about it. Under the proposed deal with the SEC, he would face no disgorgement or civil penalties, according to the SEC’s motion. The deal also would bar him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS