Carnival Says Its Conduct Doesn't Merit Passenger Death Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. asked a Florida federal court Thursday to dismiss a suit accusing the cruise line of barring a man who suffered a fatal heart attack from disembarking while docked at port, arguing the company’s actions were not so outrageous as to support the claims brought by the family of the victim. The cruise giant said Florida courts demand an “extremely high standard of outrageousness” to sustain a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the facts alleged in the complaint by the family of Jeffrey Scott Eisenman, who died on board the Carnival Sunshine last December, just don’t add...

