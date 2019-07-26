2nd Circ. Upholds Coin.mx Credit Union Coup Convictions

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld the convictions of a New Jersey pastor and a Florida bitcoin exchange operator on Friday, rejecting their claims about the evidence and witnesses at their trial for a scheme to take over a credit union and swap bitcoins for cash. Pastor Trevon Gross and bitcoin operative Yuri Lebedev were convicted in 2017 of a scheme with Coin.mx founder Anthony Murgio to take over Hope Federal Credit Union, which Gross controlled and which primarily served low-income customers before it went under in 2015. The jury heard evidence that the scheme involved bribes to Gross so he would help...

