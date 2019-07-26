First SF Project Under New Plan Gains Approval

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A venture of real estate investment trust Alexandria Real Estate Equities and TMG Partners has scored approval from the San Francisco Planning Commission for a 1.07 million-square-foot mixed-use project, the first such approval under a new plan for the city's SoMa neighborhood. The project at 88 Bluxome St. is slated to have a mix of office, retail and life sciences space, and Pinterest Inc. and the Bay Club will be anchor tenants at the property, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. said Friday. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the so-called Central SoMa Plan — which is designed to encourage more...

