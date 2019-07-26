NY Atty Dodges Prison For Lying To Bureau Of Prisons

Law360, New York (July 26, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Queens, New York, criminal defense attorney convicted of lying to the Bureau of Prisons in an effort to get an early release for a client avoided landing in prison himself on Friday, with a New York federal judge instead sentencing him to probation and a stint in community confinement. At a morning hearing in Brooklyn, U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon sentenced Scott "Mighty Whitey" Brettschneider to four years' probation, 60 days in a community confinement center, and 80 hours of community service. She also fined him $2,000. Brettschneider, 63, in April was convicted at trial of conspiracy and making...

