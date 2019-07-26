VW Must Face Texas Emissions Claim, Appeals Panel Says

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday said Volkswagen must face some claims from the state and two counties stemming from the company’s diesel emissions scandal, rejecting arguments that the allegations are simply a repackaged version of those thrown out in other courts. In a one-page ruling, a three-judge panel rejected the bid for writ of mandamus by Volkswagen Group of America Inc., Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations LLC, Porsche Cars North America Inc. and Audi of America LLC, without providing any additional reasoning. The petition had asked to vacate a portion of a trial court ruling in favor of Texas,...

