Cement Co. Asks 10th Circ. To Stay $36M Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Mexican cement company has reiterated its call for the Tenth Circuit to pause an order confirming a $36.1 million arbitral award in favor of a Bolivian investment firm while the cement company appeals the decision. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV and its subsidiary GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV told the Tenth Circuit in its reply brief Thursday that complying with U.S. District Judge John L. Kane's ruling confirming the award would not only subject it to unnecessary and burdensome discovery, it would also be "forced to submit" to the Colorado federal court's jurisdiction. Bolivian firm Compañía de Inversiones...

