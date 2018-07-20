9th Circ. Revives Class Cert. Bid In Nissan Clutch Defect Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday reversed a ruling that rejected a bid to certify a class of Nissan North America Inc. drivers who claim the automaker knowingly sold them vehicles with defective manual transmissions, finding the motorists' proposed "benefit-of-the-bargain" damages model passes muster. In a 22-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Milan Smith, a unanimous three-judge panel said Huu Nguyen proposed a valid damages model that uses the average cost of replacing the allegedly defective car part to calculate how much money is at stake. The panel said the lower court misunderstood Nguyen's theory of liability in its criticism of...

