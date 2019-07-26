Greenberg Traurig Guides KBS REIT On $1.2B Portfolio Sale

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig represented a KBS real estate investment trust on its recent sale of a 3.4 million-square-foot portfolio of 11 U.S. office properties for $1.2 billion, the law firm announced on Friday. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III Inc. sold the properties located in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and beyond in a deal that was rumored earlier this month. Greenberg Traurig LLP and KBS, which made a separate announcement earlier this month, did not disclose buy-side information. "It was in the works for a number of months," Greenberg Traurig's Bruce Fischer, who led the firm's multi-office team on the deal, told Law360 in...

