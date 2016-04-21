Riddell Slams Rival's New-Trial Bid In $5M Helmet IP Row

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Helmet maker Riddell on Friday slammed rival Schutt Sports' move to slash a $5 million award and wipe out a finding that it infringed two of Riddell's Revolution football helmet patents, arguing that the evidence backs up the jury’s finding of willful infringement. Riddell said Schutt lobbed a "red herring" at the court with its contention that the jury made an improper application of the entire market value rule, which can allow patent holders to recover damages based on the value of an entire product even if only certain features are patented. The jury awarded Riddell 10% of Schutt’s $50 million...

