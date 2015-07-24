Katy Perry Copied Christian Rap For 'Dark Horse,' Jury Says

Law360, Los Angeles (July 29, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry and her songwriting team copied a musical phrase from a 2008 Christian rap song for the pop star's 2013 hit single "Dark Horse," a California federal jury held Monday, finding the tunes are substantially similar and setting the stage for a trial on damages. After deliberating for two days, the nine-member jury found that Perry, star songwriter Dr. Luke, Henry Walter, Max Martin and Sarah Hudson heard the gospel rap song "Joyful Noise," created by rap artists Marcus Gray, Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu, and copied a phrase from the song for their own tune "Dark Horse." The jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS