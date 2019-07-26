Shutterfly Faces Shareholder Revolt Over $2.7B Apollo Sale

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Shutterfly investor says the company failed to provide shareholders with material information about the internet-based image publishing company's proposed $2.7 billion sale to private equity giant Apollo Global, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Delaware federal court. "The proxy statement omits material information with respect to the proposed transaction, which renders the proxy statement false and misleading," the complaint alleges. The suit — brought by investor Jack Wolf on behalf of himself and others who own Shutterfly common stock — accuses Shutterfly and its 10-member board of directors of violating the Securities Exchange Act and asks the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS