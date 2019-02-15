Ex-Lineman Tells 11th Circ. NFL Wrongly Denied Benefits

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Former defensive lineman Darren Mickell urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to take up his case against the National Football League’s retirement plan, saying the plan should have considered his evidence instead of solely relying on its paid evaluators when determining whether to grant him disability benefits. In a reply brief in support of his appeal, Mickell said the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Players Retirement Plan was obligated to consider all the evidence he presented, but instead ignored information he’d submitted from his doctors in favor of evaluations it paid for. “The plan asserted that it was free to disregard all...

