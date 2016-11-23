Opioid Seller Seeks To Lead Antitrust Class Despite Charges

Law360, Boston (July 26, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative, which admitted to unlawful opioid sales earlier this year, argued in Boston federal court Friday that it is reformed and can dutifully serve as a class representative in an antitrust pay-for-delay suit over the sales of ADHD medication Intuniv. Peter Kohn of Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, representing RDC, told U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs the company is under new management and said its motives for leading the proposed class action — which alleges an illegal reverse payment from Shire LLC to Actavis LLC to delay generic competition for Intuniv — are pure. Kohn quoted from a deposition of...

