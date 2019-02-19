Milling Co. Gets ERISA Suit Over $244M Stock Sale Trimmed

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has narrowed a former Kruse-Western Inc. worker’s proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action claiming the company sold its stock to its employee pension plan at an inflated value. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Friday partially granted a motion to dismiss Armando Zavala’s suit claiming that in the midst of grappling with an animal feed contamination problem that eventually cost it millions, Kruse-Western created an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, and sold the plan its outstanding stock for $244 million while knowing the stock value would soon plummet. The judge let stand...

