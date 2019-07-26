Pittsburgh Strip Club Hit With Minimum Wage Class Action

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Dancers at a Pittsburgh strip club said the owner tricked them into accepting less than the federal minimum wage by improperly classifying them as independent contractors, according to a proposed collective action lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal court Friday. Proposed lead plaintiff Franchesca Reyes said Mag Pitt LLC, which does business as Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club, and owner John Meehan misclassified exotic dancers such as herself as independent contractors to duck the minimum wage requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and sought in Friday's lawsuit to force the club to pay dancers back wages for the last three years....

