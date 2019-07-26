Stearns' Skadden Hire Takes Flak From Bankruptcy Watchdog

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog has objected to the proposed retention of Skadden as counsel to Stearns Holdings LLC in the mortgage originator's Chapter 11 case, taking issue with the law firm's previous representation of Stearns’ majority owner, Blackstone Capital Partners. In its objection in New York bankruptcy court, the U.S. trustee's office called attention to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP’s work on behalf of Blackstone and its affiliates. Skadden guided the private equity firm in its acquisition of the controlling stake in Stearns and continues to represent the company in a “wide array of undisclosed matters,” the watchdog said....

