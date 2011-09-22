Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Want Leftover Funds From $30M Sylvania Headlight Deal

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey firms have urged a federal court to award them most of the roughly $350,000 left from a $30 million settlement with Osram Sylvania Inc. in a car headlight fraud class action, citing the "impractical" cost of distributing additional funds to consumers and the firms' efforts in representing them.

More than four years after being awarded about $10 million in attorney fees and costs in the case, Keefe Law Firm LLC and Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow LLP on Friday filed an application for the supplemental award, saying it would cost about 67 cents per check to distribute 21 cents to...

Case Information

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Date Filed

September 22, 2011

