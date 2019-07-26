Cosby Can't Beat Supermodel's Defamation Suit On Appeal

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court ruled Friday that convicted sex assaulter and disgraced comedian Bill Cosby can be held liable for the actions his former attorney took in allegedly defaming supermodel Janice Dickinson, a day after Dickinson's counsel announced the case settled for "an epic amount." In a 36-page ruling, the appeals court rejected Cosby's arguments that he can't be held liable for allegedly defamatory press releases his former attorney, Martin Singer, sent to media outlets that accused Dickinson of lying about being drugged and raped by Cosby. Cosby had argued that the statements were also protected by California's anti-SLAPP statute, which...

