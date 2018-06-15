Rule Change Sinks Hotels' TCPA Claim, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld the dismissal of two hotel operators' proposed class action accusing Safemark Systems of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited faxed advertisements, finding they consented to receive the faxes and the messages did not have to contain opt-out notices. In a published opinion on Friday, the appeals court agreed with the trial court that plaintiffs Gorss Motels Inc. and E&G Inc., which operate a Super 8 Motel and a Wingate Hotel, provided prior express permission for the faxes when they consented in their franchise agreements with Wyndham Hotel Group to receive support from approved...

