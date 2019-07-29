Facebook's 'Like' Button Makes Sites Liable, EU Court Finds

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Websites that embed Facebook's "Like" button must follow European Union privacy rules when processing visitors' data before sending the information back to Facebook for targeted advertising, the EU's top court ruled Monday. Operators of websites featuring the "Like" button are jointly responsible with Facebook for following the bloc's data protections, which include telling users what information is being collected and why and in some cases obtaining consent before sharing the data, the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice found. The ruling came after a German consumer rights group sued Dusseldorf-based fashion retailer Fashion ID, alleging that the online shop breached local privacy...

