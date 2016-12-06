'No Miscarriage Of Justice' In Insys Execs' Trial, Feds Say

Law360, Boston (July 29, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors defended the jury verdict that found five former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives guilty of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids to patients who didn’t need them, arguing in a voluminous filing late Friday that the panel got it right and there was “no miscarriage of justice.” The 77-page brief sought to convince U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that the jury’s May verdict finding each defendant guilty of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charge was proper, and pushed back against a litany of arguments to the contrary raised by lawyers for Insys founder John Kapoor and fellow convicted former...

