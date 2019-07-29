Columbia Gas To Pay $143M To Settle Mass. Explosion Claims

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Columbia Gas and its parent NiSource Inc. have agreed to pay $143 million to settle class action lawsuits by thousands of Massachusetts residents and business owners affected by natural gas explosions and resulting fires in September, attorneys for the plaintiffs said Monday. Columbia Gas and its parent company have agreed to settle the lawsuits after a multimonth mediation process, counsel for the plaintiffs said Monday. (Getty) The agreement, which is subject to court approval, comes after a multimonth mediation process in Essex County Superior Court, according to a statement from the plaintiffs' lawyers. The payment is on top of an $80...

