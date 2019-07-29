Nuveen Exec Says He Puffed Up Attacks On Preston Hollow

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (July 29, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT) -- A top Nuveen LLC municipal markets manager acknowledged during a Delaware Chancery Court antitrust trial Monday over allegedly damaging claims he and others shared about Preston Hollow Capital LLC that he may have exaggerated the finance company's business dealings to lenders. The comments came during the first day of a two-day trial before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III on municipal bond investor Preston Hollow's claims that global investment manager Nuveen tortiously interfered with its business relationships and violated New York's antitrust Donnelly Act. On the stand in Georgetown, Delaware, Nuveen's head of municipals John V. Miller testified that he did not...

