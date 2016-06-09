VidAngel Fights Injunction After $62.4M Infringement Verdict

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt VidAngel Inc. is fighting back against a request by Walt Disney and other major entertainment studios for a permanent injunction that would prevent it from playing sanitized versions of their films, saying it had already changed its business model before that behavior led to a $62.4 million jury verdict. In an opposition brief filed Friday, the family-friendly streaming service said the real reason the entertainment giants are seeking a permanent injunction isn't to prevent future infringement of their works. VidAngel has already stopped using those works and restructured its business since a 2016 preliminary injunction went into effect, the company...

