NJ Atty Can't Upend Ruling Over Unpaid Mass Tort Financing

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday upheld a decision that a lawyer breached a contract with RD Legal Funding Partners LP over the financial backing it provided for several personal injury cases involving drugs made and sold by Novartis, Merck and other companies. A three-judge Appellate Division panel said the lawyer, Jeffrey C. Bogert, breached the subordination agreement that RD Legal struck with him and other attorneys and law firms involved in the personal injury cases, after fees from the litigation did not cover RD Legal's investment and Bogert otherwise did not pay back his share. The court rejected Bogert's...

