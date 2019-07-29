Calif. Education Dept. Not Fan Of FCC Plan To Cap Subsidies

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Education has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Communications Commission's plan to place an $11 billion cap on the funds available for subsidy programs that provide broadband connectivity in rural and underserved populations. The Sunshine State's education department weighed in Thursday with a letter telling the agency that putting a single, overall cap on the subsidy programs at issue — which are part of the FCC initiative called the Universal Service Fund — would "frustrate Congress's intent" and violate the public interest. The department is particularly concerned with the E-Rate subsidy program, which helps schools and libraries get broadband. It told the agency...

